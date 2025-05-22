Historic series win over Bangladesh boosts UAE future, says Waseem

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem described his team’s come-from-behind 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh in Sharjah as a historic and defining moment for his country’s cricket, saying the triumph will go a long way in shaping the future of the game in the country.

The hosts, who had named five uncapped players before the series, showed grit and maturity far beyond their experience, culminating in a thrilling chase of 162 in the final T20I on Wednesday night. Waseem, who was named player of the series, could not hide his pride in his players.

“(I’m) very happy they did very well throughout the series,” Waseem said during the post-match presentation. “We were not losing our hopes, and we were giving hope to everyone. We can chase every score in Sharjah, or against every team, and we are used to it here. To be honest, I’m very happy.”

The skipper also highlighted the emotional and long-term significance of the result: “I’m very happy we have made history. This series means a lot to us. It’s very helpful for us in the future. And I’m very happy with the performance of the boys.”

Waseem praised the standout performers including Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, and Haider Ali, noting the collective effort that led to the turnaround.

Central to the series win was the unbroken 87-run partnership off just 51 balls between Sharafu and Asif in the final match, which steered UAE to victory in the last over. Sharafu, who was named Player of the Match for his 68 not out off 47 balls, remained composed under pressure.

“The plan was pretty simple: to go out there and play as many balls as possible. Everything just worked out in the end,” Sharafu said. “As soon as he (Asif) came in, it was quite simple to just keep the scoreboard ticking and look for the odd boundary.”

The third match had only been added after both boards agreed to extend the series, with Bangladesh initially taking a 1-0 lead. But the Emiratis rallied back, winning the second game and then holding their nerve in the decider.

“Once that third game was announced, everyone was optimistic in the dressing room that we could go 2-1 up in the series,” Sharafu added. “And I think everything just worked out for us after that.”

With a blend of new talent and seasoned leadership, UAE’s latest triumph could serve as a springboard for greater ambitions on the global stage.