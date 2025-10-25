Hefazat stages rallies in Chattogram demanding ban on Iskcon

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh staged protest rallies in Chattogram today (24 October) demanding a ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), describing them as an “extremist Hindutva organisation.”

In Chattogram city, a rally was held after Jummah prayers at the north gate of Anderkilla Shahi Jame Mosque.

They also demanded exemplary punishment for incidents of abduction, murder, rape, violence, and anarchy across the country — including the killing of Advocate Alif, the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl in Gazipur, the attempted murder following the abduction of Khateeb Maulana Muhibbullah, and the rape of a Muslim female student by BUET student Sreeshanto Roy.

The rally was presided over by Hefazat central Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Ali Usman and conducted by Chattogram city Publicity Secretary Maulana Iqbal Khalil. Central Joint Secretary General Mufti Harun Izhar addressed the gathering as chief guest.

At the rally, the speakers said, “Just as Awami League has been banned for involvement in crimes, and senior army officers have been brought under trial for wrongdoing, Iskcon as an extremist organisation must also be brought under the law.

“We call on the government to immediately declare this terrorist organisation banned. Banning Iskcon is the only way to preserve peace and communal harmony in the country” they added.

Meanwhile, in Hathazari, the party also held a protest with the same demand.

After Jummah prayers at the Dak Bungalow grounds, the central joint secretary general and Hathazari Madrasa Muhaddis Maulana Ashraf Ali Nizampuri addressed the pre-rally gathering as the chief guest.

He alleged, “In this country, extremist Hindutva Iskcon acts as an agent of India, engaged in subversive activities against Muslims.”

The Hefazat leader said in November last year, the Financial Intelligence Unit froze the bank accounts of 17 Iskcon members for 30 days, including its former leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, over money laundering allegations.

“In June 2021, the Sanatan organisation “Provortok Sangha” in Chattogram accused Iskcon of land grabbing, terrorism and sabotage plans at a press conference,” he said.

He further alleged that Iskcon has built one establishment after another across the country in the name of temples, following “Israeli methods,” and has also oppressed weaker Sanatan community members.

“By using the influence of a neighbouring state’s high commission, Iskcon has managed to secure support from sections of the administration, bureaucracy and intelligence agencies to continue its Hindutva activities,” he added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/hefazat-stages-rallies-chattogram-demanding-ban-iskcon-1268391