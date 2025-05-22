Hasnat cautions against ‘paving way for another 1/11 by granting power of political arbitration to army’

Highlights

NCP is being falsely labelled as anti-election to tarnish its image

Hasnat questions the legitimacy of demanding student advisers’ resignations

NCP has supported the election timeline proposed by the Chief Adviser

He warns against the public’s tendency to seek military arbitration in politics

BNP itself was a victim of military interference during One-Eleven

Hasnat urges unity to prevent foreign and domestic conspiracies against democracy

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah has urged caution against paving the way for another ‘1/11’ by granting political arbitration power to the army.

In a Facebook post today, he also condemned the BNP leader Ishraque Hossain’s demands for the resignation of Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam and LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud, alleging the advisers are biased towards NCP.

“The army is always a vigilant guardian in protecting our independence and sovereignty. If necessary for the country and sovereignty, we will stand shoulder to shoulder with the army in battle. However, we will not accept political interference [by the army] in the democratic rights and proper power transition, which was the desire behind the 2024 uprising,” Hasnat wrote about the army.

These remarks came after Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman called for a national election by December this year.

“It is essential to remain cautious about whether someone is paving the way for another ‘1/11’ through political arbitration,” he also wrote.

The NCP leader stated, “… Our subconscious mind seems to have a tendency to grant the army the power of political arbitration. However, historically, the BNP has been a victim of military political intervention. We have not yet forgotten the history of 1/11, and the incident of Tarique Rahman’s persecution still remains in our memory.”

The NCP leader also claimed that there is a conscious effort to “stigmatise” the NCP as anti-election.

He emphasised that NCP Convener Nahid Islam had clarified the party’s stance on elections during a press conference held at the party’s temporary office yesterday (21 May).

“The chief adviser has given a timeframe from December to June, which we have supported. Elections can be held within this period. However, we have also called for justice and reforms during this time,” Hasnat wrote, quoting Nahid’s statement from the press conference.

Hasnat also stated that Adviser Mahfuj echoed a similar sentiment on 10 May.

“Elections will be held between December and June,” Hasnat wrote, citing Mahfuj.

“Simultaneously, efforts are underway to create a negative image by spreading rumours that student advisers wish to remain in power for an extended period,” Hasnat stated.

The NCP leader questioned the rationale behind demanding the resignation of two student advisers who led the uprising and are part of the interim government.

He also called for a united front from all parties on the issue of the Awami League ban.

“We will always hold historical gratitude for those who stood by us in the movement to ban the Awami League. All parties must remain united in the demand for justice against the Awami League. The indifference of any major party to this demand deeply disappoints us,” he wrote.

“To ensure democratic political practices, justice for the Awami League, and state reforms, all political parties must work together towards a swift election. If the immense public aspirations that emerged after the 2024 uprising are squandered for short-term gains, it will be a historic failure,” he added.

“If we choose the path of division ourselves, we give others the opportunity to implement their agenda. Let’s not endanger the country’s democratic potential by allowing foreign interference and domestic conspiracies,” he added.