Hasina, Modi jointly open three dev projects

‘We [Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and me] today jointly inaugurated three projects. It is a demonstration of having rare friendly relations and mutual cooperation,’ she said.

She also said that Bangladesh and India would attain many successes in the days to come through mutual cooperation which would strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The prime minister made the remarks after inaugurating three Indian assisted development schemes with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi through video conferencing connecting from Dhaka and New Delhi.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Narendra Modi said, ‘This is a matter of great delight that we have again come together to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh mutual cooperation. Our relations are seemingly reaching new heights continuously.’

The Indian prime minister pledged to stay beside Bangladesh to transform it into developed, prosperous and smart country by 204l.

‘The work we have done together in the last nine years was not accomplished even in the decades before this,’ Modi said.

Chief minister of Tripura, India, Manik Saha also virtually joined the event.

Sheikh Hasina said that two newly inaugurated rail link projects would help boost trade, business, tourism, people to people contact and attain economic prosperity of both the countries.

The thermal power plant will also help provide uninterrupted power supply at affordable price in Bangladesh, she said.

The Akhaura-Agartala cross-border rail link will especially help boost communication between the people of the two countries basically of the northeastern part of India, which will be economically beneficial for both the countries.

‘It will enhance communication, trade and economic growth of both the countries,’ she said.

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line will connect the Mongla port with the existing rail link, she said.

‘It will help transport imported goods to northeastern part of the country at affordable cost,’ she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh and India proved that friendly relations between the neighbouring countries help attain mutual development.

‘I think it is an instance for the world,’ she said.

The prime minister welcomed the assistance of the Indian government and prime minister Narendra Modi in implementing the projects.

