BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday said fugitive Awami League leader Sheikh Hasina has no legal scope to obtain a passport.

He said Hasina must serve all the punishments handed down to her for crimes against humanity, killings of people, students and workers, while she must also face the ongoing trials against her.

Rizvi made the remarks after a protest procession organised by Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal against the alleged terrorism and anarchy of the banned Awami League.

The procession started from the National Press Club and ended at Shahbagh intersection.

Rizvi said Sheikh Hasina’s father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had also established fascist rule through the formation of BAKSAL.

Referring to the law of 1973, he described Sheikh Hasina as a fugitive accused of crimes against humanity, saying she could not return to the country and must serve the punishment imposed on her under the law.

Addressing Jubo Dal and BNP leaders and activists, Rizvi said cocktail explosions and arson attacks could not intimidate leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal and other associate organisations of the BNP.

He said they had continued their struggle with courage despite enforced disappearances, killings and various forms of repression. Jubo Dal Dhaka Metropolitan South Member Secretary Rabiul Islam Nayan had also faced severe torture and physical abuse, but such repression had failed to make them bow their heads.

Rizvi further said nationalist forces could not be subdued, adding that nationalist and democratic forces across the country would build resistance on the streets against any attempt to revive fascism.

Rabiul Islam Nayan and other leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo Dal were present at the programme.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/hasina-has-no-legal-scope-to-obtain-passport-rizvi