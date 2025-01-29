Hasina directly ordered enforced disappearances, killings: HRW

“We commend the progress you have made so far,” the HRW Asia chief said.

Highlighting that establishing rights was the core principle during the July-August Monsoon Revolution, she said Bangladesh’s “ordinary people now realise the importance of human rights” in every sphere of life.

The HRW recommended the disbanding of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), saying its officers who were responsible for killings and enforced disappearances should be held accountable for their crimes.

“There needs to be some accountability,” she said.

Chief Adviser Yunus lauded the efforts of HRW during Sheikh Hasina’s dictatorship, saying its reports during the past 16 years unveiled the widespread crimes committed by the regime.