Gunfire from Myanmar echoes once again in Saint Martin’s

After the capture of Myanmar’s Maungdaw city in Rakhine by the rebel group Arakan Army (AA), loud explosions were once again heard from the border areas, including Shapuree Dwip and Saint Martin’s Island in Teknaf upazila, Cox’s Bazar.

Residents reported intermittent gunfire from Wednesday morning until 1pm, with sporadic sounds continuing afterward.

Heavy shelling was concentrated in areas 3 to 4 kilometres around Myanmar’s Maungdaw township across the Naf River from Shah Porir Dwip.

Teknaf’s Sabrang union parishad member Rezaul Karim confirmed the news, saying that since the Myanmar border is relatively distant from these areas, there is little risk to the local population.

Khorshed Alam, a union parishad member from Saint Martin’s Island, said gunfire was heard intermittently near the Myanmar border starting Wednesday morning.

He added that the junta’s ships stationed south of Saint Martin’s were firing at the Arakan Army, causing heightened concern among locals.

Regarding the situation, Sheikh Ahsan Uddin, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Teknaf, said: “Saint Martin’s Island is being given special attention, and regular updates are being monitored. However, there is no cause for panic among tourists or residents. In response to the situation, both the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and the Coast Guard are continuing patrols in the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal.”

Acting commander of Teknaf 2 BGB Major Syed Ishtiaq Murshed said: “The BGB remains vigilant at the border, ready to prevent infiltration and respond to any situation.”

