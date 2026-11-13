Govt trying to shield AL over alleged arson attack on NCP MP’s home: Akhter

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary Akhter Hossen today accused the government of trying to shield the Awami League from accountability by calling the alleged arson attack on NCP MP Nusrat Tabassum’s home in Kushtia a fire at an “abandoned house”.

“It appears the government is looking for a way to give the AL and its acts of arson impunity,” he said.

Akhter made the allegation at a protest rally outside NCP’s central office in Banglamotor, Dhaka, on Thursday evening.

Akhter said the home minister had described the house as abandoned, even though several people had lived there for years and had slept there the night before the fire.

He claimed CCTV footage showed petrol bomb being thrown at the house from outside. He also questioned why those responsible had not yet been arrested.

Akhter alleged that AL continued to engage in violence and arson because the government had failed to take firm action against the party.

Referring to a machete attack on Hasib Al Islam, president of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti’s Dhaka University unit, in Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal, he criticised the authorities for failing to arrest those responsible even 48 hours after the attack.

He also questioned why intelligence agencies had failed to detect and prevent Awami League’s continued activities.

Akhter further referred to allegations that some BNP leaders and activists had accepted money to facilitate AL’s political rehabilitation.

Akhter demanded the immediate arrest and punishment of those responsible for the alleged arson attack on Nusrat’s house.

He also called for the prosecution of Awami League leaders and activists accused of murder, genocide and crimes against humanity.

Following the rally, leaders and activists of NCP’s metropolitan units and affiliated organisations brought out a torch procession.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-trying-shield-al-over-alleged-arson-attack-ncp-mps-home-akhter-4322316