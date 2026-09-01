Govt to buy 4 more spot LNG cargoes by mid-Oct

Bangladesh has re-issued one tender and floated three fresh tenders to purchase four spot LNG cargoes for delivery over September and October as both of the country’s floating, storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs) are operational.

The country has reissued a tender for a September 8-9 delivery window cargo and fresh tenders for September 25-26, October 1-2 and October 5-6 delivery windows, a senior Petrobangla official told The Financial Express on Monday.

The cargoes are to be delivered to Moheshkhali Island, with an option to discharge at either of the country’s two FSRUs located on the island.

The volume of each spot LNG cargo is about 3.36 million British thermal units (MMBtu).

Bangladesh has reissued a tender to buy one spot LNG cargo for a September 8-9 delivery window as its previous bid was cancelled after getting higher-than-expected price quotes from the selected limited suppliers.

Bangladesh awarded its latest one spot LNG cargo for delivery over September 13-14 and September 23-24 windows to Posco International Co. at US$24.625 per MMBtu and TotalEnergies Gas Power Ltd. at US$ 24.25 per MMBtu.

The country has so far purchased 47 LNG cargoes from the spot market this year, of which 45 were procured after the commencement of the Middle East war.

Bangladesh imported a total of 49 LNG cargoes from the spot market in 2025, he noted.

The South Asian country could purchase only a couple of LNG cargoes from the spot market for August delivery windows amid abrupt operations closure at one of its two FSRUs and suppliers’ quotation of higher-than-expected prices in tenders.

Bangladesh is currently struggling to meet its gas demand amid elevated LNG prices, and as contracted long-term LNG suppliers continue to restrict scheduled cargo deliveries, the RPGCL official said.

The country’s overall natural gas supply was about 2,307 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) on August 30, with 682 mmcfd regasified LNG, according to official Petrobangla data.

Bangladesh’s natural gas demand is about 4,000 mmcfd.

State-run Petrobangla has been rationing gas supplies to industries, power plants and other consumers to cope with the short supply of natural gas.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/trade/govt-to-buy-4-more-spot-lng-cargoes-by-mid-oct