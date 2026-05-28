Govt to act on US trade deal while preserving sovereignty: BNP’s Shyamal

Khaled Hossain Mahbub Shyamal, MP from Brahmanbaria-3 and BNP central economic affairs secretary, speaks to reporters after offering Eid prayers at the Brahmanbaria district Eidgah ground today (28 May). Photo: TBS

The BNP government will take steps regarding the trade agreement signed with the United States while preserving Bangladesh’s sovereignty and rights, said Khaled Hossain Mahbub Shyamal, MP from Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar and Bijoynagar) and Economic Affairs secretary of the BNP central committee.

He made the remarks today (28 May) while responding to questions from journalists after offering Eid prayers at the Brahmanbaria district Eidgah ground.

“Perhaps this kitchen cabinet of the interim government also had its own strategy. However, the agreements they signed were not known to the people of the country, nor were they known to us. They can explain better under what circumstances and in what context those agreements were made,” he said.

He added, “We have obtained a copy of an agreement and are currently working on it. We will try, as far as possible, to review the agreements and take future steps while ensuring that the country’s sovereignty and rights remain intact.”

The main Eid congregation, held at 8am at the Eidgah ground, was led by Maulana Abu Bakkar Siddique, Pesh Imam of Ananda Bazar Jame Mosque in the town.

Apart from the district Eidgah ground, around 1,200 Eid congregations were held at various Eidgah grounds and mosques across the district.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-act-trade-agreement-while-preserving-sovereignty-economic-secretary-1450021