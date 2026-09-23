Govt sidelining opposition notices in parliament by using majority: Jamaat chief

Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiquur Rahman has said they were not given an opportunity to discuss the country’s ongoing crises in parliament despite repeatedly submitting notices on the issues.

He said the opposition had submitted notices on fuel, fertiliser, electricity, law and order, child rape and murder, and rising prices of essential commodities, but not all of them were being brought up for discussion.

He made the remarks at a meeting with journalists covering Jamaat-e-Islami at Al-Falah Auditorium in the capital’s Moghbazar today (23 September).

Shafiqur said he would oppose any move to increase the financial benefits of the president, prime minister, cabinet members or MPs while people were struggling with various crises.

“Society as a whole is struggling through a crisis. And we, the MPs, will increase our benefits? There is no question of that,” he said, urging the government not to take such an initiative.

He said MPs were elected to serve the people, not to work for a salary, adding that he would have no objection to sharing in improved financial conditions once the economic situation of the country’s 18 crore people improved.

The opposition leader said they wanted to turn parliament into a centre of public expectations.

“We did not go to parliament to shape our own fate. Whether from the government or the opposition, everyone has said, ‘I am not a ruler, I want to be a servant.’ Then why should there be a ruler’s mentality? There should be a servant’s mentality,” he said.

Shafiqur also expressed concern over the crisis facing industries, particularly the ready-made garment sector. He said declining production could put industrialists under pressure and lead to job cuts, putting not only workers but also their families at economic risk.

“If one person falls into trouble, it means a family falls into trouble. Their children’s education, food and healthcare all come under threat,” he said, stressing the need to present facts accurately to protect public interests.

Responding to criticism of Jamaat’s recent long march, Shafiqur said the party’s programmes had been conducted peacefully, lawfully and in a disciplined manner.

He said anyone creating panic to disrupt the programmes would be responsible for it.

“I will hold a long march tomorrow, and set off crude bombs today, set fire to buses and create unrest in Dhaka — no sane person would do that. I would want my programme to succeed,” he said.

On allegations of vehicle fires and crude bomb explosions surrounding Jamaat programmes, he said, “If anyone has created such a panic situation to disrupt our programme, they are responsible.”

Criticising the recent increase in fuel prices, Shafiqur said a Tk20 increase in the price of a litre of fuel would affect more than motorists, raising transport costs and eventually affecting the prices of goods in the market.

He said the increase would directly affect motorcycle riders, passengers and the transportation of goods, eventually pushing up prices of essential commodities.

On the role of the media, Shafiqur said news organisations should present the truth in the national interest. He alleged that statements were sometimes taken out of context and presented as “photocards”, which could confuse the public.

He urged journalists to report any unfair treatment of media organisations, saying this would give political parties a reference point to raise such issues.

“If your house does not speak up, let another house speak. Someone should speak. Once the matter comes to the surface, we will have an opportunity to talk about it,” he said.

Referring to the media as the “fourth pillar” of the state, the Jamaat chief said strong media institutions help strengthen accountability in the other institutions of the state.

He said the three constitutional pillars – parliament, the executive and the judiciary – needed a strong media to ensure accountability

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/govt-sidelining-opposition-notices-parliament-using-majority-jamaat-chief-1551426