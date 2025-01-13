Govt planning to make next general election ‘the best ever and historic’: Dr Yunus

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus said the government was planning to make the next general election in Bangladesh “the best ever and historic.”

“We want to make it an example, a historical example,” the CA told Norwegian ambassador in Dhaka Hakon Arald Gulbrandsen when the envoy called on him at his office in Tejgaon.

Prof Yunus asked Norway to make Bangladesh a regional distribution hub of their products and invest more in the country to take the benefits of Bangladesh’s youth force.

“Use Bangladesh as a base for distributing Norwegian products in Asia so that you don’t need to bring your people from Norway and can use our young people,” Prof Yunus told Norwegian ambassador.

Prof Yunus cited the example of Grameenphone, the first overseas entity of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor, which has over the years turned into the most profitable venture in the Telenor family.

Ambassador Gulbrandsen handed over a letter from Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store, expressing strong support of the country for Bangladesh’s Interim Government.

“The prime minister has strong support for your efforts to initiate much-needed reforms and conduct free and fair democratic elections,” said the ambassador.