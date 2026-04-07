Govt mentality shifts with season and power: Hasnat Abdullah

The government’s mentality has changed with the change in season and power, Cumilla-4 MP Hasnat Abdullah said today (6 April), warning that failure to ensure structural unity could lead to a repeat of the 2024 mass uprising.

“The 2024 uprising aimed not at changing individuals, but at fundamental transformation of the state structure,” said at a citizen dialogue organised by “Voice for Reform” at the BDBL Building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

“Those who took to the streets in 2024 did not do so to make anyone an MP or adviser, but to bring structural change to the state,” he added during the dialogue, under the theme “Repeal of the ordinance on judicial independence and suspension of the ordinance on the prevention and remedy of enforced disappearances: A threat to good governance and human rights progress.”

Hasnat, also the National Citizen Party chief organiser, alleged that the government’s mentality has changed with the change in season and chair, warning that if it deviates from structural unity, 2024 could happen again and cannot be stopped by a majority.

“Hasina is not an individual, but a collection of many fascist ideas,” he said, adding that if the previous system remains intact, anyone could eventually become Hasina.

Referring to opposition by ruling party MPs in parliament over constitutional reforms, he said many, including the home minister, who were previously victims, are now opposing it, which is disrespectful.

He criticised the lack of benefit for ordinary citizens after the election and stressed the need for the state to deliver results to maintain public hope.

Highlighting the plight of families of disappeared persons, he said people wanted a state where no one would be forcibly taken from their homes.

He also criticised the placement of the Human Rights Commission under ministry control, warning that investigative authority could revert to the Home Ministry, leaving police to probe July uprising killings.

Manjur-Al-Matin said that while the ordinance on removal of elected representatives was adopted quickly, the law ensuring judicial independence has been stalled by bureaucratic complications.

He urged the government to act swiftly to ensure judicial independence and uphold public expectations and the mandate to end enforced disappearances.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/govt-mentality-shifts-season-and-power-hasnat-abdullah-1404386