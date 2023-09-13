Govt buying 10 Airbus aircraft to earn commission: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam today alleged that the government has decided to procure 10 Airbus aircraft to get kickbacks.

“Their actual goal is to get kickbacks from this purchase of aircraft. Do you understand kickbacks? It means commission,” Fakhrul said at a programme before distributing leaflets on dengue prevention in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office.

The BNP leader said the 10 planes are being bought by the government so that the money can be “stolen easily”. “They might have already stolen the money.”

Amid the soaring prices of essentials, people were expecting to have good news during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Bangladesh, he said.

Fakhrul said that people are dying from dengue, and they even can’t afford proper meals, but the government wants to purchase 10 aircraft to “make money”.

He later inaugurated a three-day leaflet distribution programme aimed at creating public awareness to control the dengue outbreak.

The French president visited Bangladesh on September 10-11 at the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.