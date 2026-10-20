Govt busy tarnishing opposition’s image, ignoring public suffering: Shafiqur

Leader of the Opposition and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has accused the government of focusing on tarnishing the opposition’s image instead of easing public suffering and curbing crime.

He made the allegation in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 7:30pm today.

In the post, Shafiqur said the Detective Branch (DB) of police had arrested 84 men and women from a house owned by a senior police official over alleged involvement in “immoral activities”.

Describing the incident as an example of the deterioration in the country’s law and order situation, the Jamaat chief said unlawful and antisocial activities, extortion, snatching, looting and robbery had reached alarming levels across the country.

He said allegations of such activities at the property of a senior police official had caused concern and panic among the public.

Shafiqur also said people were struggling with rising prices of essential commodities, while the country was facing gas and electricity shortages.

He alleged that instead of addressing these problems and curbing crime, the government was busy tarnishing the opposition party’s image.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/govt-busy-tarnishing-oppositions-image-ignoring-public-suffering-shafiqur-4303461