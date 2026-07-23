Govt announces hajj packages for 2027, cuts airfare by Tk 24,830

The government yesterday announced the hajj packages for 2027, setting the cost of the highest government package at Tk 6,15,263 and the lowest at Tk 5,05,648.

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain announced the packages at a press briefing at the Secretariat.

Pilgrims under the first government package will be accommodated within 1,000 to 1,400 metres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and in the Markazia area of Madinah, he said.

They will stay in Zone-2 tents in Mina, while services and meals in Mina and Arafat will be provided under Service Package-3 through authorised Moallems.

The expected stay in Saudi Arabia will be between 35 and 40 days, with options to upgrade rooms or choose a shorter package by paying additional charges, the minister said.

Pilgrims under the second package will stay within two to three kilometres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and within 800 metres of Masjid an-Nabawi, outside the Markazia area, in Madina.

Accommodation in Mina will be arranged in Zone-5 tents. Shuttle bus (Salawat) services will be provided in line with Saudi rules if hotels are located more than two kilometres from the Grand Mosque, he said.

For pilgrims travelling through private hajj agencies, the cost of the standard package has been set at Tk 5,13,648.

Under the private package, accommodation must be arranged within three kilometres of Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and within one kilometre of Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina.

A maximum of six pilgrims will be allowed in each room. Pilgrims will stay in Zone-5 tents in Mina, while services and meals in Mina and Arafat will be provided under Service Package-3. Salawat bus services will be mandatory if hotels are located more than two kilometres from the Grand Mosque.

The minister said the government’s election manifesto pledged to ensure an affordable, accessible, humane and expatriate-friendly Hajj management system.

As part of that commitment, he said, the airfare for hajj flights has been reduced by Tk 24,830 from the previous year’s fare to Tk 1,30,000.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/governance/news/govt-announces-hajj-packages-2027-cuts-airfare-tk-24830-4229671