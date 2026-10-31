Golam Porwar warns govt against pushing country towards political confrontation

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar on Friday warned that the government’s refusal to implement the referendum verdict could push the country towards political confrontation.

“The government itself is pushing the country towards a confrontation in politics if it continues with its one-party, stubborn and authoritarian attitude,” he said.

He made these remarks at a press conference at the party’s central office while announcing preparations for the 11-party alliance’s long march from Dhaka to Kushtia on Saturday.

Accusing the BNP-led government of disregarding the public mandate, he said BNP leaders, including the current Prime Minister, had earlier urged people to vote ‘Yes’ in the referendum but were now questioning its constitutional validity.

The Jamaat leader also questioned the government’s position, saying it had benefited from the electoral process under the referendum-related legal framework, with its leaders assuming office as MPs and Ministers, while refusing to recognise the referendum outcome.

He urged the government to convene a session of the Constitution Reform Council alongside the next parliamentary session scheduled for November 9 to discuss implementation of the referendum verdict.

The Jamaat leader said the opposition was ready to cooperate with the process, while criticising the government’s decision to form a special committee as unilateral and tantamount to parliamentary autocracy.

He added that implementing the July Charter could help resolve political disagreements and restore public confidence.

The alliance’s other demands include justice for those involved in the July killings, resolving shortages of essential utilities and agricultural inputs, controlling commodity prices, improving law and order, and stopping partisan appointments, corruption and extortion, he said.

The long march will start at 7am on Saturday from the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka and end at Kushtia District Stadium.

The almost 425-kilometre journey will cover 19 districts, with around 1,500 vehicles expected to join the convoy, he said.

The convoy will travel via the Padma Bridge and Mawa, passing through Shariatpur, Madaripur, Faridpur, Gopalganj, Khulna, Jashore and Jhenaidah, with planned stops at Naodoba, Katakhali, Babri Chattar, Phultala, Chanchra and Chuadanga.

The march is aimed at mobilising public support for the alliance’s seven demands, he said.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/golam-porwar-warns-govt-against-pushing-country-towards-political-confrontation