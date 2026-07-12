Fulfil promises or face pressure to implement referendum verdict: Jamaat chief

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman today (11 July) urged the government to fulfil its commitments to people, warning that it would otherwise face pressure to implement the referendum verdict.

“Do not become a national traitor. Fulfil the promises made to the people and implement the referendum verdict,” he said at an 11-party alliance rally at Rangpur District School Ground.

The rally was organised to press for the implementation of the Teesta Master Plan, steps to implement the referendum verdict, an end to border killings and push-ins, and measures to reduce public suffering.

Shafiqur alleged that attempts were being made to divert public attention from the demand for implementing the referendum verdict.

“Many things are being said to distract us from this demand. But we cannot betray the nation. We have promised the people that we will continue our struggle and ensure implementation of the referendum verdict,” he said.

He said the youth had fought against inequality and corruption to build a new Bangladesh and claimed that the referendum was held to bring reforms.

The Jamaat chief alleged that the prime minister had earlier pledged to vote for both her party and the referendum, but fulfilled only the first commitment.

On the Teesta Master Plan, Shafiqur criticised the government, saying no allocation had been made for the project in the current budget despite earlier promises.

“We do not want empty words. We want practical action,” he said, adding that the 11-party alliance would implement the project if it came to power in the future.

Speaking about the border situation, he alleged that India was creating tension along the border while the government remained silent.

He said people were standing beside BGB personnel to resist such actions and praised them for their role.

Meanwhile, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said the government would fail to receive international support if it failed to maintain national unity and honour commitments made after the mass uprising.

He alleged that the BNP had gone back on commitments related to the referendum, the 31-point reform proposal, the July Charter, and democracy.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/fulfil-promises-or-face-pressure-implement-referendum-verdict-jamaat-chief