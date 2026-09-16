From Borders to Bridges: Why Economic Diplomacy Will Define the Future of Global Cooperation

Ayesha Rafiq Sep 15, 2026

The recent statement by Bangladesh’s President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir calling for stronger Bangladesh-Pakistan relations represents an important moment for South Asian diplomacy. His emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, connectivity, and institutional exchanges reflects a broader reality of the twenty-first century: countries achieve sustainable progress when they convert historical relationships into practical partnerships. In an increasingly interconnected global economy, economic diplomacy and regional cooperation have become essential tools for development.

Bangladesh and Pakistan are two significant economies of South Asia with considerable economic potential. According to the World Bank, Bangladesh’s economy was valued at approximately US$456.3 billion in 2025, while Pakistan’s economy stood at around US$407.3 billion, demonstrating the scale and importance of both countries in the regional economic landscape (World Bank, 2025). Together, the two countries represent a market of more than 400 million people, offering enormous opportunities for trade expansion, investment, and knowledge exchange.

The current level of economic interaction between Bangladesh and Pakistan, however, remains below its potential. Despite their geographical proximity, large populations, and complementary industries, bilateral trade has not reached the level achieved by many other regional partnerships. This gap presents an opportunity rather than only a challenge. Strengthening economic ties could allow both countries to benefit from their respective industrial strengths and participate more effectively in global value chains.

Bangladesh’s economic transformation provides an important example of how export-oriented development can generate growth. Over the last two decades, Bangladesh has emerged as one of the world’s leading apparel manufacturing hubs. Its ready-made garment industry has created millions of jobs and contributed significantly to export earnings. According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Bangladesh has become one of the largest clothing exporters globally, demonstrating the success of integrating domestic industries with international markets (WTO, 2024). Pakistan, meanwhile, possesses significant strengths in cotton production, textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, agriculture, and manufacturing. These economic capabilities are complementary rather than competitive.

A stronger Bangladesh-Pakistan economic partnership could therefore focus on developing joint production networks. Pakistan’s cotton and textile expertise can support Bangladesh’s garment sector, while Bangladesh’s experience in export manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and agricultural processing can create opportunities for Pakistani markets. Instead of focusing only on the exchange of finished products, both countries can explore joint ventures that connect businesses with global supply chains.

Trade expansion also requires a balanced approach. According to the International Trade Centre (ITC), many developing countries face challenges in maximizing their export potential because of limited market access, weak business connections, and insufficient trade facilitation (ITC, 2023). Bangladesh and Pakistan can address these challenges through regular business forums, trade exhibitions, investment conferences, and stronger private-sector engagement. The proposal to organize trade fairs in both countries is therefore a practical mechanism for connecting entrepreneurs and identifying new commercial opportunities.

Connectivity is another important pillar of economic cooperation. The restoration of direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Karachi demonstrates how transportation links can strengthen economic and social relationships. Efficient connectivity reduces the cost of doing business, encourages tourism, supports medical travel, and increases professional exchanges. The World Bank has repeatedly highlighted that improved infrastructure and connectivity are important drivers of trade competitiveness and economic growth, particularly in developing economies (World Bank, 2023).

Beyond physical connectivity, digital cooperation can open new opportunities. Both Bangladesh and Pakistan have large youth populations and expanding technology sectors. Cooperation in information technology, artificial intelligence, digital entrepreneurship, and online services can help create employment opportunities for young professionals. In a global economy increasingly driven by innovation, investment in digital skills and technological cooperation can become a major area of partnership.

Education and research cooperation should also become a central component of bilateral relations. Sustainable development depends not only on financial resources but also on human capital. Bangladesh and Pakistan both have large numbers of students seeking opportunities in science, engineering, medicine, technology, and research. University partnerships, scholarships, faculty exchanges, and joint research programs can strengthen academic cooperation and prepare future generations to address shared regional challenges.

The importance of human capital development is recognized internationally. The World Bank’s development research emphasizes that improvements in education, skills, and innovation capacity are closely linked with long-term economic growth and productivity (World Bank, 2024). For Bangladesh and Pakistan, cooperation in higher education can create networks among researchers, professionals, and future leaders who understand the importance of regional collaboration.

Institutional cooperation can also contribute to stronger relations. The exchange of training opportunities between civil administrations and armed forces, as highlighted in the recent diplomatic discussions, reflects the importance of professional learning and capacity building. Modern governance requires cooperation in areas such as disaster management, climate resilience, public administration, and technological adaptation.

The broader significance of Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation extends beyond bilateral relations. South Asia remains one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, but regional economic integration remains relatively limited compared with other regions. According to the World Bank, South Asian countries have significant potential to benefit from greater regional trade, infrastructure connectivity, and economic cooperation (World Bank, 2024). Stronger partnerships between major regional economies can contribute to stability, economic resilience, and shared prosperity.

For young scholars, researchers, and professionals interested in international relations, development studies, and diplomacy, Bangladesh-Pakistan cooperation offers an important case study of modern foreign policy. Today, diplomacy is not limited to political negotiations; it includes economic partnerships, educational exchanges, technology cooperation, and people-to-people connections. Countries that successfully build these networks are better positioned to compete in the global economy.

The future of Bangladesh-Pakistan relations should therefore be based on practical cooperation and shared interests. History remains an important part of international relations, but successful diplomacy requires looking toward future opportunities. Expanding trade, improving connectivity, strengthening education links, and encouraging investment can transform bilateral relations into a partnership that benefits citizens of both countries.

In the twenty-first century, regional cooperation is not a choice but a necessity. Bangladesh and Pakistan have the economic capacity, human resources, and strategic importance to develop a stronger relationship based on mutual benefit. By focusing on economic diplomacy and constructive engagement, both countries can contribute to a more connected, stable, and prosperous South Asia.

Ayesha Rafiq is a Distinguished Policy Analyst, and a Top-Ranking Graduate/ Gold Medalist in Peace and Conflict Studies from National Defence University, Islamabad.

Source: https://southasiajournal.net/post/bangladesh/61732/from-borders-to-bridges-why-economic-diplomacy-will-define-the-future-of-global-cooperation