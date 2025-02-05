Free healthcare for all if BNP voted to power

The BNP has proposed allocating at least five percent of the Gross Domestic Product to reform the health sector, as part of a set of suggestions it unveiled yesterday.

The proposals also include recruiting “rural health assistants” to increase rural employment, and introducing a “health card” programme to provide free medical treatment for everyone.

These recommendations were presented as part of the party’s draft of the “National Health Sector Reform Proposal” at a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office yesterday.

Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf said that if the BNP comes to power, it will ensure free healthcare for everyone, similar to the system in the UK.

“If the BNP is elected to form the government, the party will implement all its reform proposals,” said Mosharraf, who was the health minister during the BNP-led four-party alliance government’s tenure.

“We don’t believe an interim government will be able to implement these reforms, as it will not have the time.”

In line with “Universal Health Coverage” for comprehensive health protection, the BNP has suggested health sector reforms in the 26th clause of its 31-point outline, which the party describes as a plan to repair the state structure.

Mosharraf outlined the health plan, which includes five dozen proposals classified as short-term, medium-term, and long-term initiatives.

In the short-term plan (1-3 years), the BNP focuses on strengthening primary healthcare services, where the key initiatives include recruiting a required number of “rural health assistants”, with 70 percent women, upgrading upazila health complexes to 100-bed facilities, equipping hospitals with tools like X-ray, ECG, and ultrasound machines.

The medium-term (1-5 years) proposals include introducing a government-funded health card programme, which will allow people to access free medical treatment, diagnostic services, and medicine.

The proposed medium-term initiatives also include setting up 24-hour diagnostic centres across the country and formulating appropriate policies to make the country self-sufficient in drug production.

In the long-term plan, the BNP envisions a healthcare system that maintains global standards.

These initiatives include the modernisation of district hospitals with specialised services.

The long-term goals also include better health education to meet global standards, partnerships with friendly countries to facilitate the technology and knowledge exchange.

The BNP also addressed the need for private health sector reforms, proposing the establishment of reasonable service prices through stakeholder discussions. Private hospitals and diagnostic centres will be required to follow international standards, such as ISO certification, to ensure quality.

The party advocates increasing the budget allocation for healthcare to a minimum 5 percent of GDP, up from the current 2-3 percent, to improve the country’s healthcare system.

It also recommends health insurance for marginalised people.

Additionally, the BNP plans to empower the Bangladesh Medical Research Council and strengthen research activities in medical universities and colleges.

It emphasises the need to protect healthcare workers, suggesting that violence against them be considered a punishable offence under the Health Protection Act.

Mosharraf said various irregularities, including financial corruption and promotions based on political consideration, took place during the Awami League government’s rule.

For this, people were deprived of expected healthcare services, and many were forced to take costly treatment at private facilities. A proper investigation is necessary to ensure the culprits are punished, he added.

Prof Farhad Halim Doner, a member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council, alleged that the aim of the previous government was to damage the health sector by sending patients to a neighbouring country for treatment.

Without naming that country, he said, “Ten billion dollars go there each year for treatment purpose. This is the reality.”