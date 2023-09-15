Forex reserve falls by nearly $1.5b in 8 days

Fri Sep 15, 2023 11:04 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 16, 2023 08:59 AM
Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserve fell by almost $1.47 billion in a span of eight days.
According to last night’s weekly report of the Bangladesh Bank, foreign exchange reserve in the country stood at $21.71 billion as of September 13. On September 5, the number was $23.18.
The country’s foreign exchange reserve has been falling for more than a year due to higher import payments and lower than expected export earnings and remittance inflows.