Forex reserve falls by nearly $1.5b in 8 days

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserve fell by almost $1.47 billion in a span of eight days.

According to last night’s weekly report of the Bangladesh Bank, foreign exchange reserve in the country stood at $21.71 billion as of September 13. On September 5, the number was $23.18.

The country’s foreign exchange reserve has been falling for more than a year due to higher import payments and lower than expected export earnings and remittance inflows.