Foreign observers term polls as credible, peaceful

The European Union’s chief election observer has described Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections as “credible and competently managed”, calling them a pivotal step towards restoring democratic governance and the rule of law.

Presenting the European Union Election Observation Mission’s (EU EOM) preliminary findings on Saturday, Ivars Ijabs, a Member of the European Parliament and the mission’s chief observer, said the 2026 contest marked a historic moment for the country.

“The 2026 parliamentary elections were credible and competently managed, marking a pivotal step towards restoring democratic governance and rule of law,” he said. “This historic contest was genuinely competitive, with fundamental freedoms broadly respected.”

Ijabs described the electoral legal framework as largely aligned with international standards. He praised the Bangladesh Election Commission for working independently and transparently, maintaining stakeholders’ confidence and lending integrity to the polls.

He highlighted the role of citizen observers, fact-checkers, and youth and women activists in rebuilding public trust, enhancing transparency and helping voters make informed choices.

The EU mission reported that election day was orderly, festive and calm, with polling staff managing voting and counting efficiently. The presence of party agents throughout the process was seen as reinforcing transparency, while regular updates from returning officers and legacy media on local-level tabulation helped sustain public confidence. However, observers noted shortcomings. Independent participation for persons with disabilities was not consistently ensured. The mission also raised concerns about the limited political space afforded to women, warning that it undermined equal participation.

Ijabs pointed to sporadic localised political violence and a persistent fear of mob attacks, often fuelled by disinformation, as factors that harmed the democratic process. He added that the absence of affirmative action measures continued to leave indigenous communities and minorities underrepresented.

“It is time to abandon the old practices that no longer reflect the growing maturity of Bangladesh’s democracy and to chart a new course promoting independent institutions, human rights and accountability,” he said.

The delegation of Members of the European Parliament, led by Tomáš Zdechovský, fully endorsed the mission’s preliminary statement. Zdechovský said the country was entering a crucial new phase and urged the incoming parliament and government, backed by other state institutions, to implement approved reforms.

The EU EOM has been deployed in Bangladesh since late 2025. On election day, the mission fielded 223 international observers drawn from all EU member states, as well as Canada, Norway and Switzerland, across all 64 administrative districts.

The mission will continue to monitor the post-election environment and is expected to publish a final report in the coming months, including recommendations aimed at strengthening future electoral processes, officials said.

The Commonwealth Observer Group has lauded the peaceful conduct of Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections and the July Charter referendum, while also highlighting areas where further progress on inclusion and accessibility could strengthen the democratic process.

The Group shared its preliminary observations at a press conference held at a city hotel on Saturday.

The Observer Group’s Chairperson, Nana Akufo-Addo, also a former President of Ghana, presented the key findings.

He acknowledged the broader context in which the elections were conducted, including significant political developments following the July Uprising of 2024, as well as decisions that affected the participation of some political parties.

“The people of Bangladesh have exercised their democratic rights in pursuit of the fulfilment of their aspirations. We encourage them to be magnanimous and united in their shared democratic future,” he said.

The Observer Group praised the vibrant media coverage of the elections, noting its important role in informing citizens and stimulating political debate. At the same time, it raised concerns about online misinformation, cyber harassment and hate speech, which it said continue to affect public discourse.

The participation of women and young people emerged as areas requiring greater attention. Women accounted for only 4 per cent of candidates, with seven ultimately elected, while youth activism did not always translate into formal influence within political party structures.

According to the Group’s statement, despite isolated tensions before and after polling day, election officials, security personnel and party agents generally carried out their duties with professionalism

The Group also observed that officials assisted elderly voters and persons with disabilities.

However, many polling stations remained inaccessible, particularly those located on upper floors, and lacked adequate provisions for voters with different forms of disability.

UNB adds: International Republican Institute (IRI), a Washington-based organisation dedicated to advancing democracy and freedom globally, on Saturday said the new government in Bangladesh, to be formed within days, should swiftly implement the July Charter reforms and ensure institutions deliver for all Bangladeshis.

“Now that the election is over, the hard work of governing lies ahead and the enthusiasm of the Bangladeshi people needs to be translated into action,” said David Dreier, the IRI delegation leader and former United States Congressman (R-CA).

Significant underrepresentation of women, along with ethnic and religious minorities, among candidates remains a serious concern, said the IRI.

The IRI deployed a delegation of international election observers to Dhaka from February 9 to 13, 2026, to assess the conduct of the February 12 elections.

