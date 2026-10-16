Fish farmer beaten, hacked to death over theft suspicion in Satkhira

A fish farmer was beaten and hacked to death by a mob allegedly over suspicion of fish theft in Satkhira’s Tala upazila today.

The victim, Khitish Mondal, 53, was a resident of Jiala village, said police.

The incident took place at Uttar Khola Beel in the village this morning. Khitish was rescued in critical condition and taken to Tala Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead around 11:00am during treatment.

Police had learnt that Khitish was beaten to death over allegations of fish theft, Tala Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohsin Ali said.

According to locals, Khitish was held by a group of people around 3:00am on suspicion of stealing fish from a fish enclosure at Uttar Khola Beel. He was later taken to the Jiala cremation ground, tied to a tree and beaten by the owner and other villagers, they said.

Khitish’s wife, Sulekha Rani Mondal, alleged that 10 to 15 people were involved in the attack.

She said the attackers broke her husband’s arms and legs and struck his head with a sharp weapon.

“How can they tie a man to a tree, beat and hack him throughout the night and kill him over suspicion of theft? We want justice for this brutal killing,” Khitish’s cousin, Partha Mondal, said.

As of 3:30pm on Friday, preparations were underway to file a case over the incident, police said.

The SI said the body was being taken to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Police will identify those involved and take legal action against the perpetrators, he added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/fish-farmer-beaten-hacked-death-over-theft-suspicion-satkhira-4300211