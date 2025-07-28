Fascist Hasina was overthrown, but student-people’s aspirations remain unfulfilled: Nahid

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam spoke at a rally in Netrokona’s Old Collectorate ground in Moktarpara at NCP’s post street march rally today (27 July). Photo: BSS

The fascist Hasina government was overthrown by the historic student-people mass uprising in 2024, but the hopes and aspirations that fueled that revolution have remained unfulfilled, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam said today (27 July).

Speaking at a rally in Netrokona’s Old Collectorate ground in Moktarpara at NCP’s post street march rally, he said that even after the uprising, there are attempts to run Bangladesh under the old system.

The student-masses will not tolerate it, he added.

Nahid Islam demanded immediate reforms, justice for genocide, and the drafting of a new constitution.

“The new constitution must stand against Mujibism and Indian hegemony, and build a welfare-oriented state,” he asserted.

He added, “It must guarantee all human rights and ensure justice for the fascist government’s genocide and crimes.”

He further commented, “We ousted fascism through the July uprising. Now we want to work democratically and systematically to establish a new Bangladesh through reform. That is why we are meeting the people and listening to them.”

The NCP convener called upon citizens to gather at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar on 3 August to affirm the July Charter and Declaration Paper for justice, reform, and rebuilding Bangladesh.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari claimed that domestic and foreign conspiracies continue against the country’s independence and sovereignty.

“As long as a single drop of blood remains in our bodies, we will not tolerate any conspiracy against our independence and sovereignty,” he warned, demanding an immediate end to border killings.

NCP Senior Joint Member Secretary Dr Tasnim Zara paid tribute to the martyrs of the historic Nazirpur War Day, saying, “We’re sometimes accused of not embracing ’71, but ’71 belongs to us just as much as ’24 does — it belongs to all of Bangladesh.”

Highlighting the hard-working people of Netrakona, she underscored their deep connection to folk songs, haors, and baors, while lamenting frequent floods that damage homes, crops, and nature.

“Despite the lack of state initiatives to address these crises, the people have risen through their own strength and courage,” she said, urging for a state system where no one dies due to lack of treatment and corruption no longer exists.

Chief Coordinator of Northern Region Sarjis Alam, Central Organiser Pritam Sohag, central committee members Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan and Ruhul Amin Aini also spoke.

Chief Coordinator of Southern Region Hasnat Abdullah, Senior Joint Convener Samanta Sharmin, Joint Conveners Ariful Islam Adib, Ehtesamul Haque, Monira Sharmin and Arpita Shyama Deb, National Youth Power’s Central Member Secretary Dr. Zahedul Islam, Convener of Democratic Student Council Abu Bakr Mojumdar, Joint Convener of Youth Power Maruf Al Hamid and Central Organizer Zakaria Imon, among others, were also present.

Prior to the rally, leaders of the central committee exchanged views with families of martyrs from the July uprising at the District Circuit House.

From early morning, party activists gathered from various upazilas at the Old Collectorate ground. Once central leaders arrived at noon, the programme began under the moderation of Central Organizer Pritam Sohag.

After the rally, NCP leaders departed for Sherpur.