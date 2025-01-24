Fakhrul’s demand for neutral govt indicates another 1/11 like govt: Nahid

Interim government’s adviser Nahid Islam said the demand of a neutral government made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is an indication of another 1/11 like government.

Although the BNP spoke about ‘Minus two’ days ago, it has now proposed another 1/11 government in the guise of a neutral government to pave the way for its going to power.

He said such a plan would go against democracy and national interest and students and mass people will not accept it in any way.

Nahid also said such a plan goes against BNP too.

Information and broadcasting and post, telecommunication and ICT adviser said this in a Facebook post today, Thursday.

His statement came on the heels of Mirza Fakhrul’s interview with BBC Bangla on Tuesday. The BNP leader told BBC Bangla, “The interim government will remain in power till conducting the election only if it discharges its duty impartially. If it fails to be neutral, we will need an impartial government.”