Fakhrul urges extensive research on Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman

“Extensive research is needed on various aspects of the life, philosophy and governance of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman,” the BNP said, calling upon Zia Parishad to expand its scope of work and present true history to public.

Speaking as the chief guest, Fakhrul made the call at a memorial meeting and prayer gathering held at the TSC Auditorium of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University in the capital, commemorating the Chairman of the Zia Parishad, renowned eye specialist and Freedom Fighter Prof Dr. Md. Abdul Quddus.

Fakhrul said Professor Dr. Abdul Quddus was an idealistic, honest and humble person who made outstanding contributions in both his personal and professional life.

“As a Freedom Fighter, he worked for the country and as a physician, he dedicated himself to serving humanity. His life is an exemplary model for us,” said Fakhrul.

The minister added, “It’s our misfortune that we couldn’t hold him among us for long. However, his ideals, principles and works will live among us forever. The new generation should learn from his life and works for the welfare of the country and its people.”

Dignitaries including academics, politicians, professionals and students attended the programme with Acting Chairman of Zia Parishad and Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Dr. Md. Abdul Latif in the chair.

Dr. Latif said Prof Dr. Abdul Quddus was not only an organizer but also an enlightened person who quietly and selflessly worked for the welfare of people.

Following the meeting, special prayers were offered for the salvation of the departed soul.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/politics/jamaat-chief-arrives-in-japan-on-a-7-day-visit