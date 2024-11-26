Electoral reform proposals: Parties want caretaker govt, 2-term limit for PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) and Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) proposed a proportional representation electoral system and the restoration of the caretaker government to oversee the national polls.

In separate proposals to the electoral reform commission, Jamaat and the 10-party alliance Jatiyotabadi Somomona Jote sought to limit the tenure of the president and the prime minister to two terms.

Jamaat, which lost its registration as a political party with the EC in 2018 following a court order, also called for repealing the law under which political parties get their registration.

Khelafat Majlis and the GOP want a provision to disqualify the Awami League and its allies from the election. The Somomona Jote and GOP sought bicameral legislation.

“Political parties are making the proposals as we sought proposals from them,” Badiul Alam Majumdar, chair of the electoral reform commission, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The interim government constituted the electoral reform commission on October 3 and sought its report within 90 days.

Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday placed a 22-point electoral reform proposal including legalising the caretaker government system by incorporating it in the constitution.

It proposed six election commissioners in place of four at present. The party is in favour of the selection of candidates by the grassroots leaders, non-partisan local elections and CCTV cameras in all polling centres.

The party recommended giving magistracy power to the armed forces during the election. It suggested the decision to deploy the troops should come from the president.

The EC officials should get priority when appointing returning and assistant returning officers.

The party is against the use of the electronic voting machine in the polls.

Jamaat also proposed that the High Court bench to deal with electoral petitions should dispose of all cases within 12 months.

They also sought the restoration of the provision of The Representation of the People Order, 1972 that empowered the EC to postpone elections at any stage after announcing the schedule.

After an amendment in July 2023, the EC now can postpone elections only on the polling day.

Jamaat also recommended direct power for the EC to take action against misconduct, corruption and irregularities of election officials.

CPB President Ruhin Hossain Prince said they have proposed the reintroduction of the “no” vote system and not to use EVM in the election.

The party also called for banning the use of religion in the electoral process and is in favour of the selection of candidates by the grassroots leaders and direct elections to the reserved seats for women.

It is also in favour of full financial autonomy of the EC. The commission should bear the election campaign expenses, print posters and banners and organise events where all candidates will be able to hold campaigns.

The candidates should publish the accounts of their electoral campaign expenses and they should file the financial statement to the EC within 21 days of the election.

Alliance coordinator Fariduzzaman Farhad said that Jatiyotabadi Somomona Jote proposed a balance of power among the president, the prime minister and the cabinet.

The alliance also said specialists of different sectors will be selected to become members of the Upper House.

They also sought the reintroduction of the referendum system.

For forming the government, a party or alliance should get at least 51 percent of casted votes.

The alliance also called for scrapping Article 70 of the constitution which deals with the cancellation of membership of parliament members for voting against their political party.

GOP General Secretary Rashed Khan said they proposed having eight election commissioners for eight divisions.

The party proposed 10 years’ jail or a Tk 10 crore fine if it is proved that the CEC or EC had taken the side of any candidate or influenced the polls.

The tenure of parliament should be four years, he said.

The party proposed that expatriate Bangladeshis should have the right to contest in the polls and cast votes.

Khelafat Majlis proposed a separate polling centre for women where all election officials will be women.

Like CPB, the party sought full financial autonomy of the EC and the commission should bear the election campaign expenses.

