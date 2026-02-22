‘Election mechanism’ allegations remain a stigma on national polls: Islami Andolan

Islami Andolon Bangladesh has alleged widespread irregularities, which it described as an “election mechanism,” surrounding the national polls held on 12 February, claiming the allegations have cast a “stigma” on the polls.

The remarks were made by the party’s Ameer, Rezaul Karim, while presiding over a post-election review meeting today (21 February), according to a press release.

Rezaul Karim claimed that he received various allegations from his party’s candidates across different constituencies, including allegations that polling agents were “expelled from voting centres”, “intimidation” was carried out, and “manipulation occurred” during vote counting.

Claiming that the repetition of previous practices in the 13th national parliamentary election has disappointed the nation, he urged the Election Commission to investigate all allegations related to electoral irregularities and to take legal action if the allegations are proven.

Candidates who contested the election with the party’s ‘hand fan’ symbol, along with various district presidents and secretaries, participated in the meeting.

