BNP works for people’s rights, not power: Moyeen Khan

BNP Standing Committee member and Member of Parliament (MP) from Narsingdi-2 Abdul Moyeen Khan spoke at Narsingdi BNP iftar programme on yesterday evening. Photo: BSS

Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan, a BNP Standing Committee member and Member of Parliament (MP) from Narsingdi-2, has said the BNP never engages in politics for power; rather, it always works for the rights and welfare of the people of the country.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an iftar gathering organized by the Narsingdi district unit of BNP yesterday evening (9 March).

Dr Moyeen Khan said democracy had effectively been buried in the country over the past 17 years. However, the student-people mass uprising on 5 August 2024, not only inspired people in Bangladesh but also encouraged pro-democracy supporters abroad.

He said democracy has returned to the country as a result of that movement, adding that the BNP played the most significant role in the movement carried out under the leadership of Tarique Rahman to restore democracy.

The event was chaired by Khayrul Kabir Khokon, president of the Narsingdi district BNP and Member of Parliament from Narsingdi Sadar, and moderated by district BNP General Secretary Monjur Elahi.

Engineer Ashraf Uddin Bokul, Assistant Secretary for Science and Technology Affairs of the BNP Central Committee, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s Narsingdi district Ameer Maulana Mosleh Uddin also spoke.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Anowar Hossain, Superintendent of Police Abdul Al Faruk, and Narsingdi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Rashedul Hasan Rintu were also present, along with other political, social and administrative figures.

