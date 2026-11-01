Ekushey Padak recipient Capt QABM Rahman dies at 91

Capt QABM Rahman, a pioneer in Bangladesh’s maritime sector and an Ekushey Padak recipient, died on the morning of 1 November 2026. He was 91.

Born in Faridpur on 1 February 1935, Rahman began his career in the maritime sector in the 1950s and went on to play a key role in establishing Bangladesh’s shipping and inland water transport institutions after independence.

On 18 December 1971, he joined the advance party led by Secretary General Ruhul Quddus as Director of Ports, Shipping and Inland Waterways, contributing to the formation of the new government.

In 1972, he became the founding chairman and managing director of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC). He later served as the regional advisor for Asia and the Pacific at the International Maritime Organization in Bangkok, Thailand. After returning to Bangladesh, he again served the country as chairman of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

A lifelong supporter of the Bengali language and culture movement, Rahman was a devoted admirer of Rabindranath Tagore. He was also known for his poetry recitations. Throughout his life, he supported Bengali cultural activities, institutions and artists, particularly serving as a prominent donor and patron of Chhayanaut and Surer Dhara.

He considered promoting Bengali music, poetry, dance and literature among his greatest achievements.

In 2022, he was awarded the Ekushey Padak in recognition of his contributions during the Liberation War and his support for Bengali culture.

He is survived by his sons, Manzur and Mustafizur; brother, Maqsudur; sisters, Nazma and Nasim; and granddaughter, Hashi, along with numerous nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/obituary/capt-qabm-rahman-maritime-sector-pioneer-and-ekushey-padak-recipient-dies-91