EC restores candidacy of 58 more

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday reinstated the candidacy of 58 more aspirants, including Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, clearing the way for them to contest the upcoming 13th general election.

On the second day of reviewing appeals against returning officers’ decisions to reject nominations, the EC heard 71 appeals, of which 58 were granted, seven rejected, and six kept pending.

Manna had submitted nomination papers for Dhaka‑18 and Bogura‑2. Returning officers accepted the nomination for Dhaka‑18 but rejected the Bogura‑2 form, citing inconsistencies during scrutiny.

In response to his subsequent appeal, the EC declared his Bogura‑2 nomination valid yesterday afternoon.

Independent candidate Md Mohiuddin from Munshiganj‑3 also had his appeal cleared yesterday after being kept pending on the first day.

With 51 restorations on the first day, a total of 109 candidates have regained their candidacy in two days of hearings.

The EC rejected seven appeals yesterday, namely those of Morshadul Islam Asif (Faridpur‑3), Habiba Begum (Rajshahi‑3), Elias Uddin (Sherpur‑1), Taslima Begum (Bhola‑2), Jaynul Abedin (Rangpur‑4), SM Azmal Hossain (Khulna‑4), and Shamsul Islam (Mymensingh‑9).

Those who regained their candidacy include Gono Forum General Secretary Mizanur Rahman (Magura‑1) and three Jamaat‑e‑Islami candidates: Md Abdul Momin (Chandpur‑2), Md Mosleh Uddin Farid (Jashore‑2), and Md Mujibur Rahman Azadi (Jamalpur‑3).

Among other parties, seven candidates from Khelafat Majlis, six from the Jatiya Party, two from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, and two from Islami Andolon Bangladesh were cleared to contest. Ten independents also regained candidacy.

Hearings are being held daily from 10:00am to 5:00pm at the EC auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka.

A total of 645 appeals were filed between January 5 and 9 against returning officers’ scrutiny decisions.

Hearings began Saturday and will continue until January 18.

Of 2,568 nomination papers submitted for the 13th general election, returning officers initially rejected 723 and accepted 1,842 during scrutiny.

Candidates may withdraw by January 20, while election symbols will be allotted on January 21, marking the start of campaigning.

