EC ready to hold election in accordance to chief advisor’s statement

In reply to a question, the CEC said, “I am fully aligned with the indications that the chief advisor gave in his speech yesterday. We are fully prepared to carry out the work we need to do in accordance to his speech. Whenever he wants…”The chief advisor addressed the nation yesterday, Monday, on the occasion of Victory Day. In his speech he gave indications of a possible timeframe for the election. He said, “The time for the election will be fixed for some time between the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026.”

Speaking about delimitation of the constituencies, the CEC said today, the delimitations will be done justly. The commission will look into whether there were any irregularities in the past demarcation of constituencies, if any constituencies were determined in order to ensure a particular candidate would win or to defeat any particular candidate.”

When asked if the election would be held on the basis of the present voter list of whether a new voter list would be drawn up, the CEC said that after two months the EC would get a new final voter list. Then a house-to-house drive would be conducted to collect information. Many have died, many were left out. There were duplications. All this will be sorted out.

