EC preparing to hold polls with year-end on mind

The Election Commission is preparing with an aim to hold the next national election in December, said Brig Gen (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah, an election commissioner, yesterday.

“The chief adviser in his speech has already indicated that it might be possible to conduct the national election at the end of this year or the first half of 2026. So, we are taking preparation targeting to hold the polls in December,” he said.

“But it’s a matter of [political] consensus as to when the election will be held,” the election commissioner said while talking to reporters after a meeting on updating the voter list at the Thakurgaon Road Degree College.

When the polls will be held lies with the government, not the EC, Sanaullah said.

“But we will ensure that those performing election duties at the grassroots level act professionally and impartially,” he said, adding, “Our aim is to hold a free, fair, and credible election.”

The election commissioner also hoped that the task of updating the voter list would be completed in March.

At another event in Dinajpur, Sanaullah urged the EC officials to make sure that Rohingyas do not get in the voter list.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin yesterday said they do not want the EC’s independence enshrined in the constitution to be compromised.

He told reporters after a meeting with European Union Ambassador Michael Miller at the EC office.

The EU ambassador also opined that the EC should remain independent. Otherwise, the nation’s expectations cannot be fulfilled, the CEC said.

While speaking at a programme on Sunday, Nasir said that there is no doubt that the EC’s independence will be curtailed if some of the Electoral Reform Commission’s recommendations are implemented.

On January 15, the reform commission submitted its report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

During yesterday’s meeting, the EU enquired about the EC’s preparation for the democratic transition through the upcoming election. It also wanted to know the EC’s overall preparations for the next election, including the process of voter registration, the CEC said.

“They [EU] expressed their willingness to assist in every way possible for Bangladesh’s progress. They want the democratic transition to take place. They assured us of their full support in this journey.”

Nasir added that the EU would send personnel, conduct a needs assessment, and deploy a mission to evaluate the situation before informing the EC about what kind of assistance they will provide.

The EU also expressed its desire to send observers during the polls, the CEC said adding, “We have assured them of a free and fair election. We have dedicated all our efforts to ensure a transparent, impartial, and acceptable election.”

Michael Miller told reporters, “And I have come with a message of support for the reform ambitions of the interim government for holding an election transparent manner in line with international standards.”

