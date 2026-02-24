Ducsu protests assault on DU student during DMP ‘anti-drug drive’

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) has protested an assault on a DU student and a left-leaning student leader during a Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) “anti-drug drive” at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

In a press release sent to the media on Tuesday, Ducsu expressed concern over the incident and demanded legal action against the police personnel involved, including DMP Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Zone) Masud.

According to the statement signed by Ducsu Executive Member Hema Chakma, members of the Bangladesh Police allegedly assaulted DU student and Vice President of Biplobi Chhatra Jubo Andolon, Nayeem Uddin, without any evidence during the drive.

“The attack, carried out under the direction of DC Masud, is a clear violation of governance and human rights,” the statement said, expressing “deep concern and anger” over the incident.

Ducsu “strongly” condemned what it described as an attempt to frame an ordinary citizen as a criminal without evidence. It also protested what it said was the creation of fear in the name of the police force and the curtailment of a citizen’s fundamental right to move freely.

The student body said the physical assault of a person without any lawful reason was a violation of human rights.

Drawing the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ducsu demanded “immediate” departmental and legal action against DC Masud and all police personnel involved in the incident.

Source: https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangladesh/dhaka/404020/ducsu-protests-assault-on-du-student-during-dmp