Ducsu election: Final day for nominations, panels to be announced soon

As of the sixth day of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (Ducsu) election, 125 students have collected nomination papers. On Sunday (17 August), 64 students submitted their papers.

Additionally, 108 students collected nomination papers for various hall councils on the same day.

Students can continue to collect nomination papers until 4:00 pm on Monday.

However, leaders of the major student organisations have yet to collect their nomination papers.

Ganesh Chandra Roy, president of the Dhaka University branch of Chhatra Dal, told The Business Standard that the organisation will formally announce its decision later.

Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed, convener of a Chhatra Dal hall branch, said, “We have instructed the preparation of draft panel lists for each hall. The draft will be submitted to DU branch leaders tonight. Once the leaders finalise the list, we will collect nomination papers on Monday accordingly.”

Kazi Ashiq, organisational secretary of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir DU branch, said their leaders have not yet collected nomination papers.

He added that by 11:00am on Monday, Shibir members will prepare to submit their nominations and announce their panel.

According to DUCSU Chief Election Commissioner Mohammad Jashim Uddin, so far 19 candidates have filed for the Vice-President (VP) post, 2 for General Secretary (GS), 5 for Assistant General Secretary (AGS), 44 for Secretary, and 55 for member positions. He shared this information during a press briefing on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 125 nomination papers have been submitted so far, and the number is expected to exceed 300 on the final day.

Besides student organisations, a significant number of independent candidates are also expected to contest this year.

Participating student organisations include Chhatra Dal, Chhatra Shibir, Baghchas, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, Islami Chhatra Andolan, left-wing groups, and two to three other panels outside these organisations.

Following the verification process, the preliminary list of candidates will be published on 21 August, and the final list on 26 August. Voting is scheduled for 9 September.