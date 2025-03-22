Discussion with army top brass is political interference: Hasnat

Prothom Alo
Dhaka
The chief organiser of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Hasnat Abdullah, has clarified that they are considering the senior army officials’ discussion with them an act of political interference.
“The discussion with us was initiated by senior army authorities, and we regard it as interference in political affairs,” he told the media in response to a query at a press briefing at the NCP headquarters in the capital’s Bangla Motor area on Friday.
The NCP leader emphasised that political matters should be determined by politicians, saying, “Political developments and the future course of politics should remain in the hands of politicians. Due to our doubt at this point, I had to post a status yesterday (Thursday).”
Hasnat Abdullah mentioned that he had clarified everything about their discussion with the army in the Facebook status. He wrote, “A plan is underway to introduce a new plot called ‘Refined Awami League.’ This plan is entirely orchestrated by India and is designed with Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh at the forefront.”
Hasnat claimed that the plan was presented to him at the cantonment on 11 March. “We were offered a seat-sharing deal in exchange for accepting this proposal. We were informed that several political parties had been offered the same proposal, and that they had already agreed to a conditional rehabilitation of Awami League. Having multiple opposition parties, including a weak Awami League, is better than a single opposition party.”
When asked about the reason behind his visit to the cantonment, Hasnat Abdullah said, “The army has been granted magistracy power, and many of us have questions about the law and order situation. We were invited to discuss these issues.”
Elaborating on his response, Hasnat further said, “Recently, the army chief, as you noticed, made a statement that many, including myself, considered inappropriate within the political sphere. The way the interim government chief was addressed and the indication of holding an inclusive election with Awami League… We went there as we were informed that discussions would take place regarding these broader issues.”
Asked whether he feels at risk, the NCP leader said, “Before 5 August, we waged a movement with students and the people. There was a force, as well as an agency, standing against fascism. The government was against us, but we repeatedly said the fight is going on… and it still is. As long as anti-fascist political parties remain united, I do not feel at risk.”
Regarding the demand to ban Awami League, he said, “Since 5 August, have you seen any instance where Awami League showed remorse? They have not even admitted to carrying out the massacre. Our stance is clear — Awami League must first face trial as a party. They must acknowledge their crimes… Only then can further discussions take place. No talks can be held before that.”
Hasnat Abdullah reaffirmed their opposition to any efforts to rehabilitate Awami League. “After 5 August, we declared that the name, symbol, and ideology of Awami League are no longer relevant. If any foreign or local force or agency comes up with evil efforts, we, the students, are committed to the families of the oppressed and murdered to prevent the efforts to reform Awami League.”