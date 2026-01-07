Tarique meets Dhaka-17 BNP leaders

The meeting took place at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Tuesday.

Tarique Rahman is contesting as a candidate for the Dhaka-17 constituency in the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election scheduled for February 12. He met the party men to discuss and review the election situation.

The meeting was attended by the chief coordinator of the Dhaka-17 election management committee and Advisor to the BNP Chairperson, Abdus Salam, along with leaders and activists of the party and its affiliates.

During the meeting, the Acting Chairman gave various directives to party members regarding all aspects of the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, The BNP has suspended the opening of the election office for the party’s acting chief in the capital’s Banani area in line with the electoral code of conduct, as the election campaign has not yet officially begun.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal General Secretary Nasir Uddin Nasir, among other, were present at the meeting.