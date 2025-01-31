Dhaka concerned at dwindling funds for Rohingyas

Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Thursday expressed concern over the challenges Bangladesh has been facing since hosting the Rohingyas and the declining funds from international donors.

He hoped that the upcoming high-level conference on the situation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar would draw global attention and garner support for assisting this distressed community.

The issues were discussed when UNHCR Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Hai Kyung Jun met the foreign secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Hai Kyung Jun thanked Bangladesh for generously hosting over a million Rohingyas – Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN).

She briefed the Foreign Secretary about the ongoing humanitarian support the UNHCR is providing.

The Foreign Secretary also reiterated Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain’s call for a sustainable solution for the Rohingya crisis made at the six-nation consultation held in Bangkok recently.

Jashim Uddin recommended close coordination among UN agencies to shore up support in the camps and that of the host communities.

Hai Kyung Jun informed that UNHCR is exploring diverse sources for funding and is going to launch the Joint Response Plan (JRP)-2025 for the FDMNs soon.

The Foreign Secretary assured her of continued cooperation.

Dhaka Tribune