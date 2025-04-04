Bangladesh, Sri Lanka for fostering regional economic collaboration

Dhaka
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations and fostering regional economic collaboration for mutual prosperity.
The discussion took place during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Arun Hemachandra and Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh Md Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Thursday afternoon.
During the meeting bilateral issues of mutual interests were discussed, said a foreign ministry’s press release on Friday.
The two dignitaries underscored the importance of deepening economic cooperation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Earlier, BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey called on foreign adviser Touhid Hossain.
Adviser commended the role of the BIMSTEC Secretariat in advancing regional cooperation and reiterated Bangladesh’s steadfast commitment to the BIMSTEC process as the incoming Chair of the regional forum.
The Secretary General sought Bangladesh’s support in celebrating the upcoming 30th anniversary of BIMSTEC.
In response, the Adviser welcomed the initiative and encouraged the BIMSTEC Secretariat to outline a comprehensive plan for the anniversary celebrations.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to working closely to make the upcoming Chairship of Bangladesh a success and to celebrating BIMSTEC’s three decades of regional collaboration in a befitting manner.
Foreign Adviser led the Bangladesh delegation at the 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting on Thursday ahead of the sixth BIMSTEC summit to be held in Bangkok today, Friday.