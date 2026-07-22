Bangladesh and China today (22 July) discussed a wide range of issues to advance comprehensive cooperative partnerships to jointly build a China-Bangladesh Community with a shared future.

Rohingya repatriation, transport corridors, investment and energy and economic cooperation, among other matters, were discussed.

Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman, accompanied by Foreign Adviser to the Prime Minister Humaiun Kobir, had a bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi today in Manila on the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting and discussed the issues.

They held an impromptu meeting with Berris Ekinci, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meetings in Manila yesterday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They had a cordial exchange of views on the growing fraternal partnership between Bangladesh and Türkiye.

The Foreign Minister reached Manila from New York yesterday afternoon.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is travelling to Manila, Philippines from 19-23 July to attend the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The US Secretary of State will also meet with senior government officials from Indo-Pacific countries, according to the US Department of State.

The Secretary’s visit advances a clear US priority: a free and open Indo-Pacific that delivers safety, security, and prosperity for the region and for the American people.

Secretary Rubio will use this trip to demonstrate the tangible results of the US-ASEAN partnership and to deepen the United States’ comprehensive partnership with the Philippines, according to a press statement.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/dhaka-beijing-discuss-transport-corridors-energy-cooperation-1494641