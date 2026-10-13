Dengue claims 9 more lives, annual cases cross 103,000

Nine more people died of dengue across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours to 13 October, while this year’s nationwide cumulative caseload went past 103,000, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest fatalities bring the death toll to 316, while the total number of reported cases has reached 103,396, said a press release issued today (13 October) by the DGHS Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room.

Of the nine deaths, three were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation, two each in Dhaka North City Corporation and Khulna division, and one each in Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions.

A total of 1,954 new patients were admitted to hospitals during the 24-hour period, while 1,965 patients were discharged after recovery. The total number of recoveries this year has reached 97,296.

September recorded the highest monthly dengue death toll so far this year, with 148 fatalities. Dengue claimed five lives from January to May, followed by 13 deaths in June, 36 in July and 43 in August.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/health/dengue-claims-9-more-lives-annual-cases-cross-103000-1571571