Decoding the Haaland effect that sent Norway into World Cup last 16

FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 32 – Ivory Coast v Norway – Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US – June 30, 2026 Norway’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Erling Haaland scored the late winner as Norway edged Ivory Coast 2-1 to book their place in the Fifa World Cup last 16 on Tuesday (30 June).

The striker was not heavily involved in Norway’s attacking play for much of the match, but he was in the right place when the decisive moment arrived.

According to Opta Analyst, although Haaland had limited involvement in open play, he still produced the game’s defining contribution.

For long periods, Norway were forced onto the back foot as Ivory Coast piled on pressure.

Haaland also contributed defensively, making several important touches inside his own penalty area as Norway dealt with sustained attacks, including 14 Ivorian corners.

His influence in possession remained limited. The Manchester City forward finished with just 27 touches, the fewest of any outfield player who started and played more than an hour.

Despite that, he still registered four shots, more than any other player on the pitch. The winner came in the 86th minute. Oscar Bobb found Patrick Berg, whose low cross flashed across the six-yard box for Haaland to turn home.

There was a brief moment of uncertainty as the ball rolled towards the line, but the goal stood, restoring Norway’s lead only 12 minutes after Amad Diallo had equalised for Ivory Coast.

The goal reflected Haaland’s ability to make an impact despite limited involvement in the build-up.

Even in matches where he sees relatively little of the ball, his movement and positioning inside the penalty area allow him to create scoring opportunities. The strike also secured a place in the World Cup record books.

Haaland became the first player in 72 years to score in each of his first three World Cup appearances.

He also became only the second player in the past 50 years to score five or more non-penalty goals in his first three World Cup matches, matching Miroslav Klose’s achievement in 2002.

The goal took Haaland’s tally to 25 goals in his last 13 appearances for Norway, continuing his prolific scoring run for the national team.

Norway, who were widely regarded as one of the tournament’s dark horses before the World Cup, have now reached the knockout stage.

With Haaland continuing his goalscoring form, they will take on Brazil in the last 16.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/sports/decoding-haaland-effect-sent-norway-world-cup-last-16-1476746