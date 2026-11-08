The deadline for applying for re-scrutiny and re-evaluation of answer scripts of the HSC and equivalent examinations 2026 has been extended due to technical (online) problems.

The application deadline, originally set for midnight tonight (November 7), has been extended until 12:00 noon tomorrow (November 8), reports BSS.

The Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers’ Committee disclosed the information in a notice issued today.

The notice said, for the information of candidates of the HSC and equivalent examinations 2026, their guardians, heads of educational institutions and all concerned, the application process for answer script re-scrutiny and re-evaluation was disrupted due to technical problems from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm today (November 7).

As a result, many candidates could not submit their applications during that period, the notice added.

Considering the difficulties faced by the candidates, the deadline for applying for answer script re-scrutiny and re-evaluation has been extended from midnight tonight (November 7) to 12:00 noon tomorrow (November 8).

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/education/deadline-extended-for-hsc-answer-script-re-scrutiny-applications