DCs across Bangladesh asked to ensure potato sale at govt set price

The government on Tuesday directed all the deputy commissioners in Bangladesh to take initiatives to ensure sale of potatoes at cold storages at government-set prices to control the unusual price hike of the item in the local market.

Commerce ministry issued letters to the deputy commissioners in this connection in a bid to arrest price hike of the commodity, according to a statement of commerce ministry.

It said that the government had made the decision under section 3(2)(e) of The Control of Essential Commodities Act, 1956 and directed the DCs to enforce the decision from November 1.

The ministry on September 14 set the price of potato at Tk 26–27 a kilogram at the cold storage level and Tk 35–36 a kilogram at the retail level.

Businessmen were not complied with the government set price and the item sold as much as high Tk70 per kilogram in the markets.

The government on Monday started allowing permission for importing the potato to make the price stable.

