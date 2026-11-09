Crude bomb explodes inside CID headquarters in Dhaka

A crude bomb exploded inside the compound of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Dhaka’s Malibagh area this evening.

Miscreants hurled it into the compound from the adjacent Moghbazar-Mouchak Flyover around 7:30pm, said Ariful Alam, officer-in-charge of Paltan Police Station.

The bomb exploded near a vehicle belonging to the Special Branch (SB) that was parked inside the compound, he said.

No casualties were reported, the OC added.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/crime-justice/news/crude-bomb-explodes-inside-cid-headquarters-dhaka-4318601