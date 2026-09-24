‘Covert forces’ supporting Sheikh Hasina’s conspiracy: Rizvi

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today (23 September) alleged that “covert forces” inside the country are supporting what he described as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s conspiracy to destabilise Bangladesh.

“The fugitive fascist is trying to destabilise the country by pulling the strings from India, while the covert and dormant forces inside the country are fanning the flames,” he said.

Rizvi made the remarks at a protest rally and procession organised by Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal in front of the BNP central office at Nayapaltan in the afternoon.

The programme was organised against what the organisers described as planned violence and arson in the country. Swechchhasebak Dal President SM Jilani presided over the rally.

Rizvi said the BNP’s struggle for democracy over the past 17 years was led by Khaleda Zia and current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Describing the BNP as a party of the people, he said it can take to the streets against injustice, oppression, irregularities, violence and attempts to destabilise the country, and demonstrate that its strength lies with the people.

Referring to protests over rising fuel and gas prices, Rizvi questioned how the opposition will ensure adequate supplies of gas and fuel.

He questioned whether opposition leaders who are making “big statements”, spreading propaganda and making what he called false allegations against BNP leaders and the government are following international developments and research.

“If fuel and gas are not available in any way, the government is managing with whatever we can produce and whatever can be obtained from the eastern countries,” Rizvi said.

“But you are saying, ‘everything is gone, everything is finished, the BNP government can do nothing’,” he said.

Rizvi said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has indicated that the economy under the Tarique Rahman government is showing signs of improvement.

Referring to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to New York for 5-6 days to attend the UN General Assembly with a 35-member delegation, Rizvi said the brief visit demonstrated the government’s efforts to manage the crisis and protect the economy. “Does not this make you realise how sincerely this government is working to deal with the crisis, how it is handling the crisis and how it is saving money to protect the country’s economy?” he said.

The BNP leader said the BNP government, led by Tarique Rahman, is seeking to increase the country’s resources and capabilities.

He urged people to remain alert to those allegedly involved in planned acts of violence, including arson attacks on vehicles at Madhya Badda, Kafrul, Uttara, Mirpur and Shahbagh in the capital.

Rizvi said the people of Bangladesh have always foiled conspiracies and helped tear apart the web of conspiracies to bring out the light of truth.

BNP Vice Chairman and Barkat Ullah Bulu, MP, Joint Secretary General Abdus Salam Azad, Assistant Economic Affairs Secretary Mahmudur Rahman Sumon, Swechchhasebak Dal General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, Vice President Fakhrul Islam Robin, central leaders Dr Zahid, Rafiqul Islam, Nazmul Hasan, Masum Billah, Zahir Uddin Tuhin and Sheikh Farid, among others, were present at the procession.

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka North and South city units of Swechchhasebak Dal also took part in the protest procession.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/politics/covert-forces-supporting-sheikh-hasinas-conspiracy-rizvi-1552076