Could a bicameral parliament have the opposite effect?

The election reform committee has certainly taken into account the essence of the proverb “Quinine will cure fever, but who will cure quinine?” Why is it necessary to remember the metaphor ‘quinine’?

The experts in the interim government’s election reform committee have demonstrated commendable skill in identifying the root cause of the problem. The root cause is the recurring return of authoritarianism. Just as cholera or tuberculosis used to return repeatedly five or six decades ago. The main objective, therefore, is to eliminate the disease at its root. To free the nation from this ailment, quinine is essential – and this quinine is ‘election reform’.

Although the specific methods and processes for election reform have not yet been fully presented, the purpose is clear: to ensure that authoritarianism never becomes an epidemic in Bangladesh again. The experts behind the reform proposals are undoubtedly knowledgeable and have certainly conducted thorough research.

We have some concerns and questions from a distance, and we seek clearer explanations. The experts involved may have already reviewed all of these, and answers might be ready. But if by any chance they haven’t been reviewed or considered carefully, it’s important to reconsider.

At first glance, it seems that no party has objections to the idea of a bicameral parliament. However, have they considered why, in the Westminster-style parliamentary democracies like Britain, opposition to a bicameral system has grown strong over the past decade? There is even a possibility that the UK will abolish its bicameral parliament in the coming years.