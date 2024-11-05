Corruption allegations: Court issues travel ban on Fazle Noor Taposh

A Dhaka court today issued a travel ban on Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, and his wife Shirin Taposh in connection with corruption allegations against them.

Judge Md Zakir Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge’s Court passed the order after Anti-Corruption Commission Deputy Director Md Monirul Islam submitted an application regarding the matter.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir moved the application on behalf of the anti-graft body.

In the plea, the ACC official said Taposh amassed a huge amount of money through corruption and irregularities. He also said that he learned from a reliable source the couple might flee the country anytime.

So an order is needed to prevent them from going abroad, said the official in his application.

Earlier on October 24, the ACC summoned Taposh for questioning over allegations of acquiring wealth worth crores of taka through irregularities and corruption.

The ACC sent a letter to Taposh’s residence in Dhaka’s Banani, requesting him to appear on November 3. According to the letter, Taposh is accused of amassing a significant amount of unexplained wealth through illegal means. To ensure a thorough investigation, it is essential to hear and collect his statement in this regard.

The letter also stated that he was requested to appear at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka around 11:00am on November 3 to provide his statement.

It said, “If you fail to appear and provide your statement at the appointed time, it will be considered that you have no statement regarding the said allegations.”

But he skipped the appearance.

Sources indicate that Taposh fled the country on August 3, just two days before the Awami League government’s fall on August 5 amid a mass uprising and that he travelled alone.

Daily Star