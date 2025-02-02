Chittagong set up qualifier against Barishal as Rangpur pushed to eliminator

Parvez Hossain Emon’s 41-ball 75 helped Chittagong Kings to a 24-run win against Fortune Barishal and a place in the first qualifier. Photo: Star

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon scored a 41-ball 75 as Chittagong Kings beat Fortune Barishal by 24 runs in the last match of the league stage of Bangladesh Premier League in Mirpur on Saturday, setting up the first qualifier against the same team.

The result also saw Rangpur Riders move down to third position on the table and condemned to the eliminator game against Khulna Tigers.

Defending a massive score of 206-4, Chittagong removed both Barishal openers Tamim Iqbal (0) and Towhid Hridoy (nine) within the Powerplay before a partnership of 53 runs between Dawid Malan and Mushfiqur Rahim brought some resistance in their innings.

However, the asking rate went up high during the stand and Mushfiqur had to lose his wicket to Aliss Al Islam after making 22-ball 24 while trying to accelerate the innings.

Malan struck five fours and six sixes for his 34-ball 67 while Mahmudullah made an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls but it hardly could match the required run rate as they had to settle for a score of 182-7 in their stipulated overs.

Chittagong’s victory also ended Barishal’s six-match winning streak in the ongoing tournament. However, Barishal finished on top with 18 points.

Earlier, Emon showed signs of returning to form as he smashed nine sixes and a four during his 75-run knock while Haider Ali (42 off 33 balls not out) and Shamim Hossain (30 off 12 balls not out) hit cameos to propel Chittagong a colossal total after being sent into bat first.

Rangpur, who finished on 16 points, ended third behind Chittagong on net run-rate and will face Khulna Tigers in the eliminator on Monday.