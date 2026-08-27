Chief whip blasts Adani power deal as Bangladesh weighs options

Chief Whip Nurul Islam Moni has described the power purchase agreement signed with India’s Adani Power under the Awami League government as a “grave offence”, saying it has forced Bangladesh to buy electricity at an unusually high price.

Moni made the remarks in an interview at the parliament complex on Wednesday, reports bdnews24.com citing a statement from the Parliament Secretariat.

He said the government needed public support to reduce the economic burden of such agreements.

His comments come after Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood told parliament that the government was actively considering either renegotiating the 25-year deal or taking the matter to international arbitration.

The agreement between the Bangladesh Power Development Board and Adani Power was signed in November 2017.

Mahmood said a national committee reviewing the deal had found that the electricity price was abnormally high compared with domestic and international market rates.

“In light of the report, the government is actively considering options including going to international arbitration over the agreement, or holding discussions with Adani Power to revise it,” he said.

Pricing, outstanding payments and supply under the deal have become contentious in recent months.

Moni also criticised laws enacted by the previous government that he said included indemnity provisions limiting scrutiny of such agreements.

He said capacity payments for electricity that was not generated had placed additional pressure on public finances.

‘Government Needs Time’

Turning to the broader power and energy crisis, Moni said a government that had been in office for only six months could not be expected to solve long-standing problems immediately.

“Even if everything is favourable, it takes at least two years to build a power plant,” he said.

He urged the public to remain patient, saying major infrastructure problems would take time to address.

Third Session Begins Thursday

Moni also said forming parliamentary committees would be the top priority when the third session of parliament begins on Thursday.

He said the session could last five, seven or 10 days, depending on business before the House.

Around six important bills may be tabled, including proposed laws on property transfers, enforced disappearances, and human rights protection, he said.

On the proposed property transfer law, Moni said parents who transfer property to their children would retain the right to use and possess it during their lifetime.

Constitutional Reform

Moni said a 17-strong committee has been proposed to consider constitutional amendments, with seven members from the BNP, five from Jamaat and representation from smaller parties.

He said opposition members would be included once their names were submitted.

“Changing even a comma, full stop or semicolon in the Constitution is part of constitutional reform,” he said.

Moni also urged the opposition to raise disagreements in parliament rather than on the streets, saying debate inside the House was the proper route to resolving political differences.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/chief-whip-blasts-adani-power-deal-as-bangladesh-weighs-options